Injured DeKalb County Hunter Rescued After Falling Into Kishwaukee River

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department says a hunter in the Kishwaukee State Fish And Wildlife area off of Kirkland road injured himself Thursday evening.

Police say a friend of the hunter heard him yelling for help. The hunter did not have a cell phone.

Law enforcement and first responders were called for a search and rescue mission.

The Kirkland Fire Department and conservation police found him. He had partially fallen into the Kishwaukee River. The temperature at the time was 6 degrees. The hunter got out of the river but could not move because of his injuries.

He was loaded onto a helicopter at the Kirkland Fire Station and taken to OSF Saint Anthony in Rockford.

His injuries are non-life threatening.