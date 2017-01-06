TODAY'S TALK: Should you let kids wear shorts in the winter? - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

TODAY'S TALK: Should you let kids wear shorts in the winter?

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

It's no secret that winter is here and cold temps have hit the region. Some parents, however, have boys who like to wear shorts year-round no matter the temperature. So what is a parent to do? 13 News Today asked viewers if they have boys that prefer shorts, and their policy? Here are some of their responses:

Robin Meinders Sarver What's the difference between a boy wearing shorts and a girl wearing a knee length dress or skirt? In my book nothing so let him wear shorts.

Dale Daughenbaugh I wear cargo shorts year round. Even in 0 temps. However, if I am going to be farther from home than I want to walk in however cold it might be I try to plan accordingly. I do wear a heavy coat and mittens if it is below 20.

Lisa Earhart Male or female if you wear shorts or dress/skirt when it is cold outside then complain that it is cold, don't be surprised if someone tells you to put some weather appropriate clothes on.

David J Soll School bus driver here saying it ain't just the boys, as I witnessed a young lady at the high school my route goes to wearing a skirt above the knees in yesterday's 4 degree morning. Had three boys on my bus in shorts as well.

Full disclosure: I used to wear shorts to school in the same temps in the 80's ... so I'm guilty as well

