Rockford plumber gives advice if your pipes free - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford plumber gives advice if your pipes free

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

As the days get colder, plumbers are working around the clock to help people with frozen pipes.

Frozen pipes are always a problem in the winter months, especially in older houses and mobile homes.

Some frozen pipes can cause issues so severe that people will find themselves out of a home for a day or two.

Experts at Pearson Plumbing say that you can try to thaw out a pipe yourself before getting ahold of a paid professional. 

"You should always use a heat gun or a hairdryer to thaw the lines never use a torch or a flame to thaw the lines," an employee told 13 News.

Professionals also recommend you keep your basement at 68 degrees to prevent any freezing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.