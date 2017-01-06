Rockford plumber gives advice if your pipes free

As the days get colder, plumbers are working around the clock to help people with frozen pipes.

Frozen pipes are always a problem in the winter months, especially in older houses and mobile homes.

Some frozen pipes can cause issues so severe that people will find themselves out of a home for a day or two.

Experts at Pearson Plumbing say that you can try to thaw out a pipe yourself before getting ahold of a paid professional.

"You should always use a heat gun or a hairdryer to thaw the lines never use a torch or a flame to thaw the lines," an employee told 13 News.

Professionals also recommend you keep your basement at 68 degrees to prevent any freezing.