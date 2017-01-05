Caterpillar potentially moving hundreds of IL jobs

Hundreds of jobs at Caterpillar could leave a plant in Aurora for another Illinois city.
The manufacturing company says it's considering shifting machine production to Decatur.
Some production jobs could also go to a plant in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Decatur plant produces mining equipment. It will likely add manufacturing of large wheel loaders and compactors.
Caterpillar says it will make a decision later this year.
