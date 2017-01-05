Caterpillar potentially moving hundreds of IL jobs - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Caterpillar potentially moving hundreds of IL jobs

Posted:
AURORA (WREX) -

Hundreds of jobs at Caterpillar could leave a plant in Aurora for another Illinois city.

The manufacturing company says it's considering shifting machine production to Decatur.
Some production jobs could also go to a plant in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Decatur plant produces mining equipment. It will likely add manufacturing of large wheel loaders and compactors.
Caterpillar says it will make a decision later this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.