OSF Medical Group doctor retires after 40 years of service

Four decades--that's how long one Rockford man has served local families.

Dr. Charles Hollman has been an obstetrician at OSF Medical Group for 40 years. He retired on Thursday.

OSF honored Dr. Hollman's service Thursday with a retirement party.

"On the one hand, your legacy is your patients, your reputation and on the other hand--just what one wants his patients to know is you were trying to do your best for them all the time."

Dr. Hollman went on to say while he'll miss serving Rockford families, but he's looking forward to the down time.

