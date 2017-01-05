Cold weather keeping Rockford recycling center closed

A heads up if you planned on stopping by the recycling center this weekend.
The Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Recycle Centers will be closed on Saturday.
The center says it's because of the extreme cold. It always closes when the predicted wind chill will be below zero.
Its recycling centers in Rockford and Roscoe are normally open on Saturday. Rockford's is also open Tuesdays.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.