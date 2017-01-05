FHN holds 12-week FITeam fitness challenge

A Freeport business is holding you to a New Year's resolution. FHN is holding a 12-week get fit team challenge starting next week.

Participants must get a baseline screening to show their improvement at the end. The teams of four will compete for prizes, including two $25 gift cards.

But the most rewarding thing, organizers say, is feeling healthier.

"It really focuses on the things we should really be doing on a regular basis," Barb Lessman of FHN Marketing said. "Eating from all the different food groups, watching those portion sizes, drinking lots of water and also getting some cardio and strength training exercises."

For information and to register head to getfit.fhn.org.