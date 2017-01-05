Byron girls get message from LeBron

The Byron Lady Tigers are the reigning 2-A state champions. Prior to their title defense, they got a special message from NBA champion LeBron James.

"I want you to come on a journey with me and I will be watching you guys throughout the whole season," James said in a recorded message.

Byron received the message because the Lady Tigers are a Nike outfitted team and won a state championship last year. It's a special thing for these girls, especially senior Monica Barracks, who is a huge LeBron fan.

"Honestly, I cried a little bit," Barracks said.

Byron's girls hope to carry on the championship legacy this season. The Lady Tigers have a tough test Friday night in a matchup of two number one ranked teams. Byron is the top team in 2-A, while Montini is number one in the 4-A rankings. That game is scheduled to tip off a little after 7 p.m. in Byron Friday night.