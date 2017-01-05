BMO Harris Bank Center faces busy winter schedule

The BMO Harris Bank Center is about to get very busy.



It tells 13 News there's a show scheduled every other day between Rockford IceHogs games next month and in March. So, what does that mean for safety? The BMO says with the new parking deck, employees on hand.



For security and check bags, safety is a top priority.



"We follow industry trends and we follow industry standards to make sure our guests are kept safe in the programs," said Troy Flynn, general manager of BMO Harris Bank Center.



A few of the shows coming up include Disney On Ice, comedian Ron White, "I Love The 90's" with Salt 'N' Peppa, and Vanilla Ice along with WWE's "Road To Wrestlemania."