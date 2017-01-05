Crime Stopper tips lead to hundreds of arrests in 2016

When it comes to solving crimes, officials say the community is its best resource.

"Crime does not happen in a vacuum," said Arles Hendershott, chairperson of the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers board of directors. "People know things."

But those people aren't always willing to share that information with police.

"When they don't have the trust and they're fearful of the reprisals of the gang members or drug dealers or their neighbors, they don't want to talk to police, that's why we offer Crime Stoppers," said Chief Dan O'Shea of the Rockford Police Department.

At Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, tips are anonymous. Callers are given a number, which they use to collect cash rewards if their tip is helpful.

"We're safe, you don't have to worry about anybody finding out about who you are or your information, because we don't even know who you are," added Hendershott.

And Crime Stoppers has proven valuable, especially in 2016.

Last year, Rockford Area Crime Stoppers helped local law enforcement solve more than 800 cases, leading to more than 500 arrests.

"We need the community to feel comfortable enough to call our number and give us information so we can continue to make a difference and make a dent in crime," said Hendershott.

But with Rockford's violent crime hitting a 20-year high last year, officials say it's just the start.

"Our work is not done, we have more work to do."

In 2016, Crime Stoppers made one of the biggest dents on record, by helping officers recover $1.9 million worth of narcotics, stolen property and cash.



If you have a tip about a crime, the number for Rockford Area Crime Stoppers is 815-963-7867.



