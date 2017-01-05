Chief O'Shea, Sheriff Caruana discuss area's violent crime with 13 News

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana were in the WREX studios Thursday to talk about violent crime in the area.

They say that no matter where crimes happen, it is everyone's problem. And to help solve crime, law enforcement needs tips from the public.

"Anybody who doesn't want to step up and be part of the solution is part of the problem," Chief O'Shea told 13 News. "And it's easy to say 'it's not in my neighborhood,' but if we don't catch these one to two percent of people causing these violent crimes and put them in prison where they need to go ... they'll keep moving further and further and further and it will become your problem."

Chief O'Shea and Sheriff Caruana had a lot to say about violent crime, including new programs they plan to launch to improve parenting and plans to tackle crime before it starts.

