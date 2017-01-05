Suspect from Illinois arrested in multi-state chainsaw burglaries

LANCASTER, Wis. (WREX) -- A man from Illinois has been apprehended in Wisconsin in connection with multiple burglaries dating back to September involving chainsaws.

On Monday the Grant County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Illinois State Police that a suspect in a series of chainsaw burglaries was in Grant County. The Illinois State Police had a GPS tracking device placed on the suspect's car and tracked the car to a business near Platteville.

A deputy was dispatched to the business and discovered it was broken into; however, the suspect vehicle was gone.

Authorities later made a traffic stop on a 2003 Buick LeSabre, which was registered to 46-year-old James Stroup, of Peoria. At the time of the stop, police say several Stihl chainsaws were located inside the car that did not belong to Stroup or his passenger.

After an investigation, authorities say they were able to identify 41 burglaries involving Stroup. These burglaries extended into Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Stroup was a suspect in four investigations within Wisconsin. Two were in Grant County, one was in Green County, and one was in Rock County.

Both of the Grant County cases involved Scott Implement, including one on the evening of December 24, 2016 and the one on January 2, 2017.

The stolen property totaled over $8,000.

Stroup and Patrick are currently in the Grant County Jail awaiting charges.