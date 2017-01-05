Firefighters battle fire on Kishwaukee Street Thursday

UPDATE: Rockford Fire Department says the fire started on the roof while a contractor was using a torch,

The Rockford Fire Department were on the scene of a fire at a manufacturing business on the city's south east side Thursday.

Fire crews were called out to Modern Advanced Manufacturing in the 4300 block of Kishwaukee Street around noon.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

About 100 employees had to be evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported. Firefighters started letting them back in the business after the fire was out.

No word yet on a cause of the fire.