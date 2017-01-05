Rockford mother accused of killing her son found not guilty by reason of insanity

A Winnebago County judge has handed down a verdict in the Jody Kossow murder case.

Kossow was found not guilty by reason of insanity. The verdict came down Thursday morning.

Kossow was accused of murdering her 8-year-old son Thomas. She was arrested in September 2013 after 8-year-old Thomas was found dead in the driveway of their home at 228 Woodrow Avenue in Rockford. Thomas had been stabbed multiple times.

A bench trial was held for Kossow in December.

The next step for Kossow is to be evaluated by the Department of Human Services. Those findings will be presented to the court and will aid the judge in deciding where she'll be lodged, and for how long. Kossow's next appearance will be a January 20 status hearing.

In court Thursday, Judge John Lowry said reports from two doctors showed Kossow lacked capacity to understand the criminality of actions at the time of murder.

The report also states that Kossow's "spiritual preoccupations" led her to believe Thomas was possessed or an impostor, and that he needed to be killed to save the family. It also says that she was depressed during the months leading up to the death of Thomas.

The not guilty verdict was a disappointment to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.



"Obviously we argued for the contrary," says Winnebago County Criminal Bureau Chief Marilyn Hite Ross. "But again our goal is to focus on Thomas. A little boy who lost his life at such a young age. Who should not have lost his life and should be alive today."

Misty Halterman-Ahrens, a cousin to Jody and Thomas, says no matter what verdict was handed down, her family will never have closure.

"We feel that loss everyday. It's a nightmare we'll never wake up from. She could have been guilty with a death sentence, an electric chair or something, it would still never be justice for Thomas. Honestly, there will never be closure for him."

During the trial in December, prosecutors said Thomas could not sleep during in the early morning hours of September 10, 2013, so Jody took him outside to look at the stars. Prosecutors say it was then that she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her son 40 times.

After her arrest police say Kossow told investigators that Satan took her baby and made her kill her son.

Kossow's defense team said during opening statements of her bench trial that she has a mental defect, saying she "lacked the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of her conduct."

Click here for a timeline of event in this case.