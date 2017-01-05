Rockford Police Investigating Shooting at 20th Street and Charles

Update:

Rockford Police say they responded to Charles Street and Rockford Avenue on a report of several shots fired.

Officers found a business struck by gunfire at the 2300 block of Charles Street.

A few moments later, a woman called 911 and said a friend came to her house and said he was shot at when he was at the Charles Street business.

The 31 year old man had a small wound to his face but refused medical attention. Police say he was not cooperative with the officers at the scene.

Security footage showed the vehicle firing the shots was a dark color Jeep or Chrysler SUV.

Rockford Police are investigating a car shooting at a car incident that occurred around 10:15 this morning around 20th Street and Charles Street.

Police say the person who was shot ended up around South Rockford Avenue and did not receive serious injuries.

They are still looking for a someone in a brown Jeep that fired the shots.

More information is forthcoming.