BBB Reports Tax Scams Remains At The Top Of The List

The Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau says despite a huge drop in reports of tax scams after a September police raid in Mumbai, India, the BBB Scam Tracker still has tax scams at the top of the list.

The scams made up about 25% of all scams reported in 2016, followed by debt collections and calls about sweepstakes, prizes and gifts. The BBB is expected to keep a close watch for any tax scam resurgence with a new tax season approaching.

Regional office director Dennis Horton says the scams continue because they are successful enough to make it worthwhile for thieves to keep trying to con people out of money.

An emerging trend seen in the area has scammers posing as fake utility workers or security system workers. Utility companies are reporting counterfeit vests are being sold at summer festivals.