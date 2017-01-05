Rockford Area Crime Stoppers Has A Record Setting 2016

Rockford Area Crime Stoppers reports its efforts in 2016 led to 883 cases being solved in 2016 leading to 505 arrests.

A news release stated the record setting year also saw the recovery of over $1.8 million in stolen property and narcotics.

Crime Stoppers has also awarded $118,000 in scholarships since 2002 to area students majoring in law enforcement and awarded $1.6 million in Impact Grants to law enforcement agencies in Winnebago county, along with efforts to secure funds for a K9 Officer for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

The organization does not use tax money to pay for rewards, as the program is totally dependent on donations from the public.

Since its founding in 1981, Rockford Area Crime Stoppers has paid out over two million dollars in rewards. Arrests from the tips resulted in over $91 million in recovered property, cash and narcotics.