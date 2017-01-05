Firefighters battle two fires in Rockford overnight

The Rockford Fire Department had a busy early morning Thursday responding to multiple fires around the city.

The fire department says they were called out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue.

When crews arrived they found a garage was on fire. They were able to quickly put the fire out and they estimate the damage to the structure to be about $15,000.

Then just before 2 a.m. Rockford Fire responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Kilburn Avenue.

Firefighters say when they arrived they found the first floor of the house on fire. They were able to put that fire out in about 20 minutes.

They say four adults were inside the home and the Red Cross is providing them assistance with housing. The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported in either fire. Firefighters say the cold temperatures made it difficult to put out the fires.