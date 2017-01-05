Children's Safe Harbor upping security with new grant

Another grant helps families in the community by ensuring a safe meeting place.

Children's Safe Harbor is a free service parents use when exchanging their kids for visitation or who are in crisis received close to $5,000 in grant money.



The director says they plan on using it to update the facility's security by adding a fence and cameras to ensures families' safety while there at the facility.

"We are so grateful to the community foundation and other community partners and individuals that are so willing to step up and help us," said Megan Brechon, the executive director at Children's Safe Harbor.

Parents can access children's safe harbor services through a court order, agency referral or by contacting them.