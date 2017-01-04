Wabongo Leadership Council aims to improve community through relationships

A Rockford organization is building community through relationships.

Wabongo Leadership Council is a platform for people in the black community to socialize, improve leadership skills and collaborate on ideas. Its monthly get-together, called Wabongo Wednesday,started a year ago. Since then organizers say it's grown to a community of people of all backgrounds.

"When you know people you trust them, and that way you can support each other, you can spend money with each other, you can look out for one another.

so the whole intention of Wabongo Wednesday is a platform for building relationships."

Wabongo Wednesday is every first Wednesday of the month. They say anyone is welcome to join.

You can find more info on Wabongo Leadership Council's Facebook page.