IL inmate dies after case of bacterial meningitis

An Illinois man has died while in jail from a case of bacterial meningitis.

The Peoria County coroner says the 36-year-old inmate died Monday, several hours after he was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Before his arrest he was treated for the infection at a hospital, and was cleared to leave.

When he refused, he was taken to the Peoria County Jail where he died.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or injury to the body.