Rock House Kids gets $40k grant

A big donation will help feed hungry children in Rockford.
Rock House Kids, which provides a safe place for kids between 6 and 18, got a $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The money is going toward its kid friendly food bag program.
Rock House Kids says 250 children get to take home food every week. Without those meals, the group says kids may go hungry.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.