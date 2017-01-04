Rock House Kids gets $40k grant - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rock House Kids gets $40k grant

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A big donation will help feed hungry children in Rockford.

Rock House Kids, which provides a safe place for kids between 6 and 18, got a $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The money is going toward its kid friendly food bag program.

Rock House Kids says 250 children get to take home food every week. Without those meals, the group says kids may go hungry.

