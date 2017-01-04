13 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Murder suspect's family speaks out hours before verdict

Jody Kossow is accused of brutally murdering her 8-year-old son. She's accused of stabbing Thomas Kossow more than 40 times.

Her extended family says no matter what the verdict is in the murder case, the nightmare will never end. Jody's cousin Misty Halterman-Ahrens says what makes saying goodbye to Thomas even harder and complicated, is the person accused of killing him, his own mother.

"How would you feel if this was your family? I'm pretty sure you wouldn't want somebody pointing the finger at you. We live with enough guilt. Whatever our own guilt is, we all live with our own guilt. We will never forget this."

Misty says people have criticized her and her family. Saying they should have done something, or known Jody was capable of something like this. Misty is now the legal guardian of Jody's 15-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn. She was in the home the morning of the murder. A morning that will forever haunt them, no matter what the verdict is.

"I don't think it matters on a decision," says Misty. "Because no matter what...No, there will never be closure. It doesn't matter what the decision is, what happens with her. There will never be closure. Because it will never make sense to us. The only way we could ever have closure is if this never happened, if Thomas was still here. So....it doesn't matter what goes on tomorrow. Because we're still going to live in our nightmare."

The judge will hand down his verdict tomorrow at 11 a.m. 13 News will be in the courtroom and bring full coverage after the decision.