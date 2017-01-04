Winnebago County Health Department prepares for active shooter scenario

Public offices in the county are putting safety first when it comes to active shooter scenarios.

The Winnebago County Health Department revised its plan to respond to active shooters on Wednesday. It's based on the "Run, Hide, Fight" plan.

That means in the case of an active shooter, you should run, if not, hide and at the last resort -- fight.

"We as really public buildings and professionals really need to respond appropriately should an active shooter or someone actively threatening violence to our clients and staff, be able to respond effectively and appropriately," Winnebago County Public Health Department Health Administrator, Sandra Martell said.

The U.S. saw its deadliest mass shooting back in June 2016 when a gunman killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub.