Students can transfer to Rockford University on the spot during Thursday event

Rockford University is hosting a spring Transfer Admit-athon to help usher in new students for the spring semester.

The event kicks off Thursday at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.



The event is on a 100-percent walk in basis, so don't worry about an appointment.



Anyone applying need only fill out an application and an admission counselor will be on site to give their decision on the spot.



Rockford University currently has a student body of about 1,300..



