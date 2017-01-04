Rockford neighbors join together to address area crime

Since New Year's Day, Rockford police have responded to 10 reports of shots fired in neighborhoods and an attempted armed robbery.

Yesterday, Mayor Larry Morrissey and Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea called the public to action to help address Rockford's violent crime problem.

One of the first things officers say to remember... If you see something, say something.

"We only have one set of eyes and one set of ears per officer," said Sr. Deputy Dennis Lingbeck of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Dept. "These neighborhood groups are our eyes and ears in those neighborhoods."

It's not a new idea for neighborhood watch groups in Rockford, but with the city's crime on the rise. Law enforcement says it's more important than ever.

"They're in those neighborhoods 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Lingbeck. "They know what's usual and what normal for their neighborhood so they know what's unusual for their neighborhood and they're invaluable to our efforts."

Officials say there are more than 20 neighborhood watch groups in Rockford, and they continue to pop up, as crime continues to spread to more areas of the city.

"People were just starting to get nervous, kind of realizing that crime happens in east Rockford and in northeast Rockford," said Edgewood neighborhood resident Kerstin Grey.

With more people aware, watch groups say they're seeing more people get involved. One way they're doing it is through an app, called Nextdoor.

"We are the eyes and ears of our police department and working as a group, we can help them help us," said Heather Vecchione, member of the Rolling Green Neighborhood Association.

Using the app, thousands of Rockford neighbors can share any crime or suspicious activity in their area.

A tool Rolling Green residents say has already had an impact in their neighborhood.

"There's things that neighbors of called on and we've caught some of the suspects, so you know that says a lot, and you know coming together with our law enforcement, things can get done," added Vecchione.

