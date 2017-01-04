Salvation Army red kettle campaign falls well short of goal

The holidays are the season of giving.

But this year the Salvation Army says its dollars were down. The charity had a goal to raise $260,000 through mail-in donations and its famous red kettle campaign.

But Major Mark Martsolf says it only raised $216,000.

“This year it was a little slower than we had anticipated,” Martsolf says.

Martsolf says there were a couple reasons.

For the first two weeks the charity wasn't allowed to fundraise at Schnucks locations, because the grocery chain changed its solicitation policy. Later, it reversed that decision.

He also says the number of volunteers was down.

“When the economy is tough, a lot of times you know someone that is personally affected so you're more apt to volunteer, to give. So my experience is when the economy is a little better, maybe people give a little less,” Martsolf says.

That means the group has less money to feed and clothe people in need to help.

The Rock River Valley Pantry, which says it met its goal this year, says raising the money during the holidays is crucial, because that's when most people choose to donate.

“January, February, March, people have other priorities. We're paying off our holiday bills and we're getting ready to pay income tax, so people aren't really aware, or maybe don't have as much discretionary funds,” says Rock River Valley Pantry Executive Director Kim Adams-Bakke.

It's why groups like the Salvation Army remind people there's never a wrong time to donate, even if you missed the season of giving.

The Rock River Valley Pantry says while it meets its financial goal this year it is in desperate need of plastic and paper bags to put its food in.