DeKalb man charged with sexually abusing 2 kids

A Dekalb man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Carlos Botello, 27, has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, nine counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted on December 30 about Botello allegedly having sexual contact with two children under the age of 13.

After an investigation, sheriff's deputies arrested Botello on Tuesday.

Botello is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.