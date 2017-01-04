DeKalb man charged with sexually abusing 2 kids - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

DeKalb man charged with sexually abusing 2 kids

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
SYCAMORE (WREX) -

A Dekalb man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting two children. 

Carlos Botello, 27, has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, nine counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted on December 30 about Botello allegedly having sexual contact with two children under the age of 13. 

After an investigation, sheriff's deputies arrested Botello on Tuesday. 

Botello is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.