Crews work on water main break N. Mulford Road

Crews from the Rockford Water Department were called out to a water main break on the city's east side Wednesday.

The water department says they were called out to the scene near the intersection of North Mulford Road and Strathmoor Drive around 2:30 p.m. Workers shut off the water there and had to close part of the intersection to work on the problem.

Workers on the scene say the issue was weather related.

Street crews were called out to put down salt before the road got icy.

The city says they expect the work to last between two and four business days.