Calvin Carter, the man accused in quadruple murder case, won't face trial until April

ROCKFORD (WREX) -
Calvin Carter, the man accused in the shooting deaths of four people, will not face trial next week as originally scheduled.
Carter is accused in the shooting deaths of 24-year-olds Demontae Rhodes and Martia Flint, and her two sons 6-year-old Tyrone Smith and 4-year-old Tobias Smith. Carter is believed to be the former boyfriend of Flint. The incident happened December 20th, 2014.
Originally, Carter's trial date was set for January 9th. During a pre-trial status hearing today Judge Fernando Engelsma pushed that date back tentatively to April 4th. Before that happens, a motion hearing will take place March 16th.
The motion hearing will examine a few motions the defense has entered and any other motions that arise. The defense has filed a motion to suppress evidence recovered from a search warrant, and one to suppress testimony of jailhouse informants. The defense says the search warrant of a cellphone was not executed in the timely manner that's required, which it says is within 96 hours.
Prosecutors indicted Carter on 132 charges for home invasion and the four deaths. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges.