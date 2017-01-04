Calvin Carter, the man accused in quadruple murder case, won't face trial until April

Calvin Carter, the man accused in the shooting deaths of four people, will not face trial next week as originally scheduled.

Carter is accused in the shooting deaths of 24-year-olds Demontae Rhodes and Martia Flint, and her two sons 6-year-old Tyrone Smith and 4-year-old Tobias Smith. Carter is believed to be the former boyfriend of Flint. The incident happened December 20th, 2014.

Originally, Carter's trial date was set for January 9th. During a pre-trial status hearing today Judge Fernando Engelsma pushed that date back tentatively to April 4th. Before that happens, a motion hearing will take place March 16th.