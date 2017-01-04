More Illinoisans Sign Up For ACA For 2017

The number of residents in Illinois who signed up for health insurance through the affordable care act is higher than last year.
The Illinois Department of Insurance reports 247,818 persons signed up for benefits that began January first.
Last year 232,750 signed up for coverage.
The deadline was extended by two days during the recent enrollment period that ended December 19.
January 31st is the last day to enroll or change a 2017 health plan.
