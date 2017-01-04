Rockford Police open newest station on S. New Towne Drive

The Rockford Police Department officially opened its newest police station Wednesday afternoon.

The department held a dedication and open house for the new District 3 police station. The station is located at 557 South New Towne Drive.

The new headquarters has been a big topic for conversation over the last year.

Rockford Police pushed for the new location in an effort to make their presence more effective through geo-policing. Police Chief Dan O'Shea says it is not only about preventing crime, but helping bring the community together as well by holding things like bike safety classes and cub scout meetings.

Officers plan to move in to the new station Monday.