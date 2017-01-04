WREX Pet of the Week - Ally

Donna Apgar from Winnebago County Animal Services stopped by the WREX studios with this week's Pet of the Week.

Shelter staff named this female, tan and black German Shepherd Dog "Ally."

The shelter says she is about 7-years-old. She has been at the shelter since December 1.

If you are missing your pet, please visit the shelter in person at least every other day.

You can ask contact Winnebago County Animal Services at 815-319-4100 or by clicking here.