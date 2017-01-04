Suspect runs away empty-handed after attempted armed robbery

Rockford Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

Police say officers met with a woman in the 2200 block of Auburn Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The woman told them that she was sitting in her parked car in the parking lot of an apartment complex waiting for her boyfriend when a man with a mask covering part of his face got in the front passenger seat and pointed a gun at her head.

The victim says the man demanded money, which she threw in his direction. The woman's boyfriend pulled up during the robbery and the suspect told the woman to drive away.

The victim told police that she started screaming and the suspect got out of the car and ran away without taking the money.