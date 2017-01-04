Wisconsin man charged with assaulting woman, keeping her locked in a box

WAUSAU, Wis. - A 54-year-old man from Mosinee, Wisconsin used a "homemade taser" on a woman, shackled her with duct tape, then sexually assaulted her before putting her into a wooden box and attaching a lid with screws, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

The suspect, Allen Jamroz, has been charged with three felonies - kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment - in connection with the December 28 incident at his rural home in Marathon County, Wisconsin. A judge ordered him jailed on a $30,000 cash bond and set a preliminary hearing for January 11.

According to the five-page complaint:

The victim, identified only by her initials, told investigators she had gone to Jamroz's home because she thought his granddaughter was there and she wanted to visit with her.

Instead, Jamroz asked the victim to help him do some basement remodeling. The victim said Jamroz surprised her from behind by shocking her with a "homemade Taser with sharp probes," before he tied her wrists, knees and ankles with duct tape.

The victim says Jamroz then sexually assaulted her before telling her to send a test message to her mother and another person, claiming she was "leaving the area with Bob." The victim says Jamroz told her he had not yet decided how long he intended to keep her but "it might be awhile."

The victim says she was locked in a wooden box and passed out "for an unknown period of time" before being able to break free from the shackles, in part with a nail she had grabbed during a struggle with Jamroz.

She was then able to force the lid off the box, use a hammer to pry open a locked basement door and escape from the home.

Mosinee, Wisconsin is located in north central Wisconsin, about 130 miles north of Madison.