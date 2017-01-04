Gas Prices Could Reach $3.00 A Gallon Range By Summer

A combination of federal and state taxes, refinery maintenance and Middle East volatility means motorist will be an average of 36 cents higher for a gallon of gas for 2017, for the highest prices in three years.

Petroleum analyst GasBuddy.com says its forecast has motorists paying $52 billion more at the pump during the course of the year.

It says the seasonal switch from winter-blend to summer-blend will bring a spike to the pump in the spring, with the national average rising between 35 to 60 cents, which is expected to peak in May.

Some of the major metropolitan areas could see gas exceed the $3.00 mark, with Chicago looking at a peak average of between $3.15 to $3.50 a gallon.

The nationwide average of $2.49 a gallon for 2017 is still lower than the more than $3.50 a gallon average in 2012.