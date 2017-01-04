Woman shot while sitting in her kitchen in Rockford

A woman is shot while sitting at her kitchen table in Rockford.

It happened Wednesday morning around 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Canterbury Lane. Police say she was sitting with a friend when gunfire broke out. She was struck in the left hand and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.