Illinois girl dies in ski accident

A 10-year-old Illinois girl is dead after a ski accident in Michigan.
Crystal Mountain Resort says the girl was skiing ahead of a ski class on Sunday when she lost control and hit a tree. Officials say she died from her injuries at the hospital yesterday. The resort says she is the youngest person to die from an accident on its slopes.
Officials have not yet released where in Illinois she's from but say she and her family were there on vacation
