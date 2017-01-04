Infant Hospitalized in Massachusetts After Ingesting Fentanyl - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Infant Hospitalized in Massachusetts After Ingesting Fentanyl

By The Associated Press

A baby in Massachusetts is recovering at a hospital near Boston after she was found with the drug Fentanyl in her system. Authorities say the family of the 10-month old girl called 9-1-1 when she stopped breathing twice and had to be revived. Tests showed she had Fentanyl in her system. Fentanyl is an opioid that is used to relieve pain.

 A spokesperson for the family says the infant is now out of the hospital and staying with an aunt. That spokesperson also says the baby's mother previously had a drug problem but says she has been clean for nearly a year. Police in Methuen are still investigating and criminal charges are possible. 
 

