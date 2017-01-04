Infant Hospitalized in Massachusetts After Ingesting Fentanyl

When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a success

Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policies

President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be tolerated

US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people

Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the court

A baby in Massachusetts is recovering at a hospital near Boston after she was found with the drug Fentanyl in her system. Authorities say the family of the 10-month old girl called 9-1-1 when she stopped breathing twice and had to be revived. Tests showed she had Fentanyl in her system. Fentanyl is an opioid that is used to relieve pain.

A spokesperson for the family says the infant is now out of the hospital and staying with an aunt. That spokesperson also says the baby's mother previously had a drug problem but says she has been clean for nearly a year. Police in Methuen are still investigating and criminal charges are possible.

