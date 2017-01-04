Rockford Alderman proposes the city take a closer look at Cliffbreaker loan after New Year's Eve shooting

Just hours into the New Year, the city of Rockford saw it's first murder. A man was shot and killed at Cliffbreaker's Hotel.

Now Third Ward Alderman Tom McNamara is asking the city to reevaluate a loan the city approved to rehabilitate the hotel.

"I'd like staff to, and I appreciate some of the dialogue that Mr. Cagnoni mentioned during the press conference today, to do a full review of that information to make sure they are reviewing safety protocols," says McNamara. "To my understanding there wasn't security at a large hotel in Rockford on New Year's Eve which is troubling to me."

Last June, Aldermen approved nearly $3 million in federal loans to revitalize the site. Since that time, McNamara says the property management company has switched. He also says two shootings have happened in that time period, one in October and the recent New Year's Eve incident. Because of this, McNamara says he's like the city to not finalize that loan until some things are ironed out.

"I'd love to see this structure come back to life, I think any Rockfordian would like to see it come back to life but I think with these incidents and what seems as poor management we need to reconsider the loan to this organization."

McNamara says he would like to see the city meet with hotel management to see if the right security protocol is in place. He'd also like to see if the Rockford Police Department provided the hotel or the city's legal department any insight or instructions after the shooting last fall. If there was that type of conversation, he'd like to make sure the city or the hotel followed through.

But some Alderman, like Fourth Ward Alderman Kevin Frost, say they'd like to see the results of the criminal investigation before they jump to any conclusions.

" I don't know want to come to knee jerk reaction and put out rule and regulations until we've talked to the industry and know what the experts say."

McNamara says city staff is now working to create reports to address his concerns. He anticipates those will be delivered to council in the next few weeks.