Freeport Public Library unveils book for One Book, One Freeport Committee

Abraham Lincoln was back in Freeport Tuesday morning albeit, a Lincoln impersonator and he had a simple message to share.

Freeport Library hosted President Lincoln in announcing the book Gloryland by Shelton Johnson as it's One Book, One Freeport Committee.

It made perfect sense since the book begins on emancipation day in 1863 and is about a young African American boy who struggles to understand segregation.

"This book was chosen by our committee to help strengthen the diversity we have here in Freeport," Director of Adult Services of Freeport Public Library, Laura Keyes said.

The author of the book, Shelton Johnson, will visit Freeport's Boys and Girls Club March 9.

Head to Freeport Public Library's website for more information.