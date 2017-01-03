RVC says students will feel impact of no state budget

As the interim state budget ends, a stateline college is left with a lot of questions.

Rock Valley College says there's no word yet on whether it will get state dollars for next year.

RVC says right now it's dealing with a $1.6 million budget deficit. While students may not feel that impact right now, college president Douglas Jensen says they will.

"It's the work that's going on behind the scenes trying to maintain the level of services so our students aren't impacted. But everybody will eventually start feeling the impact of the state budget," said Jensen.

One of the biggest challenges RVC faces is creating a budget for 2018 with no foresight into how much money it will get from the state.