Durand holds off Juda in border battle

Durand's girls basketball team had a 21-6 halftime lead, but had to finish strong in a 33-31 win over Juda (WI) Tuesday night.

Durand's Katelyn Kalina hit a three pointer toward the end of the third quarter to give the Lady Bulldogs a 28-16 lead. But the Lady Panthers clawed their way back into it in the fourth quarter before Durand sealed the win in the annual rivalry game between the small Illinois and Wisconsin schools.