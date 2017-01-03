Rockford leaders plea for public's help in solving violent crime



Barely three hours into the new year, the City of Rockford saw it's first murder of 2017. That deadly shooting at Cliffbreakers Hotel prompted the city's top leaders to hold a news conference on violent crime and send out a plea to the public.

Coming off one of the most deadly years in decades, Rockford unfortunately began 2017 much like it ended 2016.

"Violence is unacceptable. Especially the type of violence we saw over the weekend," said Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey.

That weekend violence brought Mayor Morrissey and Chief of Police Dan O'Shea to City Hall Tuesday night.

On New Year's Day, 34-year-old Josh Jamerson was shot and killed at Cliffbreakers Hotel. Rockford Police say there were dozens of witnesses but many of them ran away and the ones who stayed back stayed silent.

"The only way we can solve violent crimes is to have cooperation from the individuals that were either there, or the individuals who know people who were there," said O'Shea.

"That's why it's very disappointing when we know there's witnesses to significant violent crime and those witnesses don't come forward to work and coordinate with the police," said Morrissey.

There are more than a dozen murder cases from last year alone that the city says it needs the community's help solving. And it's not just murders. Armed robberies, car thefts and shootings are part of the violence problem, too. Problems O'Shea says police aren't trying to tackle alone.

"As far as all the rest of the shootings are going on, we are deploying our resources as best as we can. We're using the state police, the county sheriff, the FBI, the ATF," said O'Shea.

But they argue the best resource the city has to fight violent crime is its residents.