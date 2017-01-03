'Stop killing' says aunt of Rockford murder victim

The family of Joshua Jamerson is calling for an end to the violence in Rockford.



"Stop shooting, stop killing," said Jamerson's aunt, Susan Levingston. "They need healing, they need Jesus Christ, Killing is not the answer."

Levingston says she wants people to know Joshua was a family man who loved his kids. She recalls the last conversation he had with one his daughters on Christmas Eve.

"He had a video camera of his daughter and was talking to her in Arkansas," said Levingston, "and he would take it around to everybody and say 'Hey, this is your auntie. This is your cousins,' because we hadn't seen her in so long and the last thing he said to her was that daddy love you and daddy will be there to see you."



There have been no suspects named in Jamerson's murder at the Cliffbreakers on New Year's Day.