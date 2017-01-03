DIGGING DEEPER: Area leaders say budget standoff playing role in violent crime spike

The crimes this past month dominated the headlines over the holidays.

The spike in crime has left Youth Services Network Director Mary Ellen Commare in disbelief but not surprised.

Its programs that are specifically for troubled teenagers are just a fraction of what they used to be. Commare said the year-and-a-half budget standoff has left YSN short-staffed and in a tight spot.

“Probably the biggest word I can use is painful because we see kids that need help but that we can't serve to the best of our ability,” Commare said.

Its Redeploy program, which helps kids that have already been in trouble, is no longer funded by the state. The program used to serve 40 teenagers. Today it's down to 20.

They may sound like small numbers but police said crimes are also being committed by a small number of people.

“When you sweep aside all this in a wholesale fashion don't be surprised if there is a corresponding increase in crime, especially juvenile crime,” said 17th Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Joe McGraw.

McGraw said the courts also can't help young people as much as they could before. In 2009, the county had 28 juvenile probation officers. Today it has 19 which is a third of its size back then.

McGraw said those cuts on top of everything else has led the city to a boiling point.

“It's like the death of a thousand cuts. Where do you say this is the tipping point? I don't think you can identify one to the exclusion of others but when you take everything to a cumulative sense, we have made our community less safe,” McGraw said.

And with top lawmakers still not even talking with each other, Commare and McGraw said the troubles Rockford faces will very likely continue.

The Day Reporting Center which offered educational services for court-involved kids in Rockford also no longer exists.

Commare also said YSN used to offer 24/7 assistance to police for runaway kids but that has since been scaled back significantly.