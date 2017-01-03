Machesney Park man goes on trial for wife's murder next week

The murder trial of a Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife starts next week.

Police say Katrina Smith left her home in October 2012 to run errands and never came back.

The next month her husband, Todd Smith, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

A status hearing ahead of that murder trial happened Tuesday in a Winnebago County court room.

His murder trial will begin Monday at 9 a.m.