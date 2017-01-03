Winnebago County Sheriff's Office gives 25 free rides over New Year's weekend

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office offered 25 rides to people over the New Year's weekend as part of its annual program intended to keep drunk drivers off the roads.



The free ride program is designed to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers on the road. It was offered to people between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. New Year's Day.



This is the 36th year the service has been offered. The sheriff's office says thank you to those who participated for not getting behind the wheel after drinking.