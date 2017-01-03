Blackhawks recall Abbott from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday evening they have recalled Spencer Abbott from the Rockford IceHogs.

Abbott has 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) for the IceHogs this season, and swaps roster spots with Tyler Motte, who was assigned to Rockford by Chicago Tuesday morning.

The IceHogs continue their four-game road swing this week with games at Milwaukee, Chicago, and Grand Rapids - all division opponents. The Blackhawks play a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday at United Center against Buffalo and Carolina.

Abbott joins Vince Hinostroza, Dennis Rasmussen, Tanner Kero, Ryan Hartman, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Corey Crawford, and Scott Darling as IceHogs alumni on the Blackhawks' active roster. Marcus Kruger was recently placed on injured reserve.