Several girls basketball teams crack AP rankings

The Byron girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season last week, but the Lady Tigers are still the top-ranked team in the 2-A poll in the latest Associated Press rankings. Byron lost to Boylan in the Dixon Holiday Tournament title game last week.

The Lady Titans are a perfect 14-0 this year, and they're in the number seven spot in the new 4-A poll. In 1-A, Ashton-Franklin Center is number two in the state, with Galena checking in at number 10 and Amboy right on the outside of the top ten. The Lady Clippers and A-FC have split their two games so far this season.

There's not as much local representation on the boys side. East Dubuque is ranked third in 1-A after a perfect 14-0 start. Boylan is receiving votes in the 4-A poll, but still needs a few more votes to get into the top ten.