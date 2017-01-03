Several girls basketball teams crack AP rankings - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Several girls basketball teams crack AP rankings

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Byron girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season last week, but the Lady Tigers are still the top-ranked team in the 2-A poll in the latest Associated Press rankings. Byron lost to Boylan in the Dixon Holiday Tournament title game last week.

The Lady Titans are a perfect 14-0 this year, and they're in the number seven spot in the new 4-A poll. In 1-A, Ashton-Franklin Center is number two in the state, with Galena checking in at number 10 and Amboy right on the outside of the top ten. The Lady Clippers and A-FC have split their two games so far this season.

There's not as much local representation on the boys side. East Dubuque is ranked third in 1-A after a perfect 14-0 start. Boylan is receiving votes in the 4-A poll, but still needs a few more votes to get into the top ten.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.